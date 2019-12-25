Michigan woman’s Secret Santa turns out to be multi-billionaire Bill Gates

DETROIT, Mich. (WJW) — A Michigan woman received 81 pounds of Secret Santa gifts from multi-billionaire Bill Gates.

According to MarketWatch, Shelby, a woman from the Detroit metro area, has participated in 95 RedditGift exchanges before hitting the jackpot this Christmas.

The second richest man in the world gave her a plethora of gifts, nodding to her favorite movies, books and video games.

Raise your hand if matching with Bill Gates for #RedditGifts Secret Santa is a life goal. 🙋‍♀️Just when she needed it most, one lucky giftee (u/szor) struck Secret Santa gold & was blessed with the Christmas of a lifetime. Well done, @BillGates. https://t.co/pZelK3ao9v pic.twitter.com/RY4DrKHU6g — Reddit (@reddit) December 21, 2019

Some of the notable gifts include a Harry Potter Santa hat, a pair of elaborate Lego building sets including a giant Hogwarts castle from Harry Potter, a retired R2D2 puzzle and a bound manuscript of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby with scans of the author’s handwritten notes as he was writing the novel.

“‘The Great Gatsby,’ is my favorite novel. I had some lines from ‘Great Gatsby’ in my wedding vows. So this really is a special book to me,” Shelby told MarketWatch. “And it is the most fancy book I have ever seen. It almost feels like it needs a case with a spotlight to display it. It is so nice.”

However, she says the most meaningful gift was a donation made in her late mother’s memory to the American Heart Association.

“Your donation to The American Heart Association in my mom’s memory is the most special gift of all. It means more to me than I can express,” she wrote to Gates on Reddit. “This year has been a complete rollercoaster of emotions for me … It has been hard to drum up holiday spirit this year, and this has been a taser of Christmas cheer.”

Gates reportedly participates in RedditGifts’ Secret Santa exchange every year. He and his team are known for conducted thorough research to provide gifts that are tailored made for each recipient.