Massachusetts police department shares festive reminder about drinking and driving

FREETOWN, Mass. (WJW) — A police department in Massachusetts’ festive reminder to not drink and drive has gone viral.

The Freetown Police Department in Massachusetts changed the words of the Christmas classic Santa Claus is Coming to Town on their sign to encourage holiday safety.

The sign reads:

He sees you when you’re speeding.

He knows when you don’t brake.

He knows if you’ve had a few, so don’t go over .08.

The department shared the photo to Facebook with a caption reading “Happy Holidays and Stay Safe!”

The post has been shared over 5,000 times.