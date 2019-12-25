Local soccer coach arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with 14-year-old boy

Joseph A. Zarycki (Courtesy: Portage County)

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — A local soccer coach was arrested Monday after allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

According to Streetsboro police, officers responded to 1777 Miller Parkway around 5:10 p.m.

A security guard alerted authorities after he had discovered two males, including one who looked underage, involved in sexual activity in a vehicle.

Police identified the man as Joseph Zarycki 37, of Macedonia, who is also a North Olmsted soccer coach. The other person was identified as a 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say the two met on an online chat website.

After investigating the incident, Zarycki was charged with Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third-degree felony, and transported to the Portage County Jail.

