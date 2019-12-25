Local fraternity collecting items for Warrensville Heights apartment fire residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- A local fraternity is collecting winter necessities for victims of an apartment complex fire in Warrensville Heights.

The Warrensville Heights Fire Department was called to Granada Gardens on Clarkwood Parkway at about 10 p.m. Saturday for a fire on the sixth floor. Roughly 40 units were impacted at the complex, leaving at least eight families displaced this holiday season. No one was killed in the blaze.

This week the Cleveland Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the Kompound are collecting gently worn coats and clothing for those impacted by the fire.

Donations can be dropped off at the Kompound, located at 23108 Felch Street in Warrensville Heights, during the following times:

Thursday, December 26, 2 to 5 p.m.

Friday, December 27, 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 28, 2 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 29, 12 to 6 p.m.

