Local crime watch group providing holiday meals to Cleveland officers

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A citizen’s crime watch is spending their Christmas providing special meals to police officers working during the holiday.

The group delivered food to Cleveland Police First and Second District headquarters on both Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Organizer Ron Graham collected more than $2,000 from community members over the course of several weeks.

Graham says the group makes three deliveries over the two days making sure officers on different shifts get plenty to eat. The deliveries also include Christmas cards from school kids thanking officers for their service.

Organizers hope this act of kindness helps the officers know they are appreciated for everything they do for the Cleveland community.