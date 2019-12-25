Four-year-old boy dies after being rescued from icy pond in Dalton, officials say

Posted 6:48 pm, December 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47PM, December 25, 2019
Data pix.

***The video above is from our previous report.***

DALTON, Ohio (WJW) -- A four-year-old boy who was rescued from an icy pond in Dalton has passed away.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner's office, he died on Tuesday.

He and a six-year-old boy fell through the ice while playing at a family farm on Sunday.

Their grandfather tried to pull them to safety, but also got stuck and needed to be helped out by first responders.

It's unclear how he and the other child are doing at this time.

