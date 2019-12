Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) Throughout the month of December FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting local volunteers as Cleveland's Own.

Today we're honoring Gary Kanaga.

He's a teacher at Nordonia High School and has also played Santa at the Seidman Cancer Center for 32 years.

His Gifts from the Heart program aims to bring joy and comfort to children and their families forced to spend the holiday season in the hospital.

