Cleveland police search for missing 86-year-old man

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 86-year-old man.

Harold Hildebrecht’s family last heard from him Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Hildebrecht lives in the area of E. 174th Street. His family members checked multiple local residences for Hildebrecht and were unable to locate him.

He is 5’9″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has grey hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, jeans and a flannel shirt. Hildebrecht wears glasses.

Hildebrecht is known to frequent Humphrey Park and Wildwood Park.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police.

