Chance for rain on Friday with temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Merry Christmas! The forecast shows a few rain drops on Friday and a dry start to the weekend.

However, rain is on the horizon for Sunday. It will be a soggy start, but rain should be out by the evening. Turning colder as we ring in 2019!

The chance of some lake effect remains questionable Tuesday into Wednesday with differing model solutions. Stay tuned.

40% of the time we see at least one inch of snow between December 24 and 26! Here are the years with more than one inch since 1980. The most even was Christmas 2002

Look at the end of the FOX 8-Day Forecast: