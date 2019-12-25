Bay Village Police warn about scammers posing as utility workers

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Bay Village police are warnings residents after they say a woman was targeted by men posing as utility workers.

According to police, on December 19, two men posing as utility workers stopped at a home on Edinborough Rd. and asked a resident about her water pressure.

The woman says while she talked to one man, the other man snuck in and started stealing items from her home.

The woman says they left in a dark-colored SUV.

Bay Village police say neighboring cities have reported similar crimes.

If you have any information, call police.

