Bank robber yells, ‘Merry Christmas!’ and throws cash on the street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (WJW) – Witnesses in Colorado Springs say a man who robbed a bank walked out onto the street and threw cash.

“He started throwing money out of the bag and then said, ‘Merry Christmas!,'” Dion Pascale told KKTV.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank around 12:30 p.m. Monday and demanded money.

After throwing the money outside, bystanders say the suspect walked over to a coffee shop and “sat down and waited” for police.

Police arrested 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver.

