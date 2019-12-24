Tractor trailers collide, shutting down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike

IRWIN, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Two tractor trailers collided in Westmoreland County Tuesday, shutting down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Fire Chief in Youngwood says the crash caused an explosion.

On scene Pa Turnpike vehicle accident Two trailer trucks with explosion. 75 mile post west . West bound completely closed pic.twitter.com/w2qysttiPM — Lloyd Crago (@Firechief26) December 24, 2019

Westbound lanes are closed in the area.

Detour I-76WB bet MM109.9 & MM75.4, bet Somerset(Exit 110) & New Stanton(Exit 75) blocking multiple lanes — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) December 24, 2019

Traffic is being forced off at Somerset.

No word on injuries at this time.