Track Santa with NORAD

Tractor trailers collide, shutting down part of Pennsylvania Turnpike

Posted 7:02 am, December 24, 2019, by

IRWIN, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Two tractor trailers collided in Westmoreland County Tuesday, shutting down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Fire Chief in Youngwood says the crash caused an explosion.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Westbound lanes are closed in the area.

Traffic is being forced off at Somerset.

No word on injuries at this time.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.324514 by -79.701155.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.