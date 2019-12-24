Then one foggy Christmas Eve… in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Dense fog advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday for Lorain, Geauga, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes counties.

Overnight we’re still battling the fog, the advisory is out until 7 AM, I hope it doesn’t slow down Santa and those deer! Hope Rudolph has a his nose set to Low-Beam! Christmas day looks Merry and bright! Hope you get new sunglasses for Christmas! Or a bike! Or something you can use outside while we have these mild temps!

Warm front lifts tonight and our temps slowly rise overnight. Bringing back the 50’s Christmas day. It’s a green Christmas!

In order for it to be considered a “White” Christmas there has to be an inch of snow on the ground Christmas Day. Hope Santa brings you sunglasses. Sun glare the only travel problems on Christmas.