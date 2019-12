Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - We’ll stay dry, but fog has developed with visibility below 1/4 mile in many areas. High in the mid 40’s with clouds around in the morning then a cloud/sun mix in the afternoon.

Here’s your Christmas Eve forecast:

Warm front lifts back in tomorrow evening. Bringing back the 50’s Christmas day. It’s a green Christmas!

Next round of RAIN showers this weekend… Big changes in the New Year! Look at the end of the FOX 8-Day Forecast.

