Students send 1,000 cards to honor fallen Dayton police detective

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)– Students in Ohio have written and decorated about 1,000 cards in honor of a police detective who was shot last month.

Students across the Miami Valley sent the cards to detective Jorge Del Rio’s family and the Dayton Police department.

We're so grateful for the special delivery of hundreds of Christmas cards for our department & the family of our fallen brother Det. Del Rio. Students from #Dayton, #MiltonUnion, #TippCity, #Trotwood, #Troy, #NewVisionChristianHomeschool used their creative skills to make them💙 pic.twitter.com/eOQwf5l61O — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) December 20, 2019

Del Rio was shot at a Dayton home while serving a drug-related warrant on Nov. 4. He died after being taken off life support.

The children also gave Dayton police several gifts, including a blanket with a photo of Del Rio on it. The Dayton police chief says the children’s “heartfelt” letters have meant so much to the department.

