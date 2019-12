× Driver injured in one-car crash on SR-176 ramp

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A driver was injured in a single-car crash on the ramp from state Route 176 Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the Interstate 480 eastbound ramp from SR-176 just before 4 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The ramp was closed. It reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.