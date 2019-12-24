Riley Howell, who lost his life saving students from a gunman at UNCC, to be immortalized as a Jedi in Star Wars

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WJW) – 21-year-old Riley Howell was killed in May when he charged a gunman who opened fire at UNC Charlotte.

“Riley died the way he lived, putting others first,” his obituary read. “Our hope is that his example resonates with everyone. We hope others will, if ever the need arises, answer the call to be selfless and do the right thing without hesitation.”

Riley was also a super fan of Star Wars and was said to have encyclopedic knowledge of the Star Wars universe.

Lucasfilm is giving him a posthumous tribute.

“Ri-Lee Howell” is in the new book “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Visual Dictionary.”

He’s described as a Jedi Master who assembled the sacred texts featured in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

According to HuffPost, Lucasfilm sent Howell’s family a letter after his death in May.

“Riley’s courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us,” the letter said.

His girlfriend of 6 years also posted about the tribute on Instagram.