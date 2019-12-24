Man killed, woman shot during fight at west side home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a gunman in a shooting that happened at a home on the city’s west side.

Police responded to the 3400 block of W. 49th St. around 11:30 p.m. for a report of two people shot.

A man who was shot in the chest died at the hospital.

A woman was shot in the legs.

Police say the suspect was invited into the home, but then a fight broke out between the suspect and the man who lived there.

That’s when the suspect started firing, according to police.

Police are looking for the suspect.