Lowe’s in Elyria hosts community meal inspired by child’s letter to Santa

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)-- When it comes to a child's Christmas list, toys are usually at the top. But one letter to Santa, inside the Lowe's Home Improvement store North Pole mailbox in Elyria was especially heartfelt.

"Dear Santa for Christmas I want food," said Lowe's Home Improvement assistant store manager Jeffrey Crabeels reading the letter to Santa.

The simple ask in the letter served as a powerful reminder for employees about the true meaning of the giving season. Store employees said they read the letters left inside the store's North Pole mailbox before sending the letters to Santa.

"Christmas is all about giving, being together as a family," Crabeels said.

Several of the aisles inside the store were cleared out to make room for the Lowe's neighborhood holiday luncheon.

"It almost had me in tears because I've never heard of a child asking for food for, you know, a gift for Christmas. But a lot of people are struggling now days so it makes sense," said Crystal Hall, who dined at the lunch.

Store customers were ushered into the lunch, along with families of store employees and Elyria residents.

"This is what Christmas is definitely about it's about giving," said volunteer Bobby Taylor. "Giving of your time, giving of your talent, giving of your treasure and really looking at those that are less fortunate and saying, 'How can I help?'"

While Santa spread cheer, giving gifts to boys and girls in attendance, store employees and people dining hoped the anonymous child who inspired the meal was eating with them.

"We need positive energy in this community and this is just amazing that one little letter from a child brings this community together," Maureen Hall said.