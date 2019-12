CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Justin Bieber has new music coming in 2020.

The pop star will release a new single, “Yummy,” on January 3.

“God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber says in a video promoting the album and announcing a tour.

Bieber hasn’t released an album since 2015.

According to his website, he’s playing FirstEnergy stadium August 14.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can RSVP here.