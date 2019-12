PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Stark County Fire Department reports a family was taken to the hospital after a fire at their home in Pike Township.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. in the 1700 block of Deerwood Circle.

Firefighters report the family was able to make it out of the home on their own.

Two children and two adults were transported to Aultman Hospital.

Firefighters were not able to save the family dog.

The fire is under investigation.