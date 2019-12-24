Do you recognize him? Willoughby police ask for help identifying man who took package off porch

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s an unfortunate trend that we see more often during the holidays, people who steal packages from porches.

Willoughby police have released video of one of these thieves.

The video was taken at 10:12 p.m. on Friday.

You can see a man in dark clothing walk up to the porch.

He goes out of frame for a second and then you see him walk back out with a package.

Police say it happened in the Colonial Drive neighborhood.

If you can help, call police at (440)953-4212.