December 24, 2019: Scents of the Season

Posted 11:00 am, December 24, 2019, by

Linda’s Kitchen
141 Northwest Ave
Tallmadge, OH 44278
330.630.8117
https://www.lindaskitcheninc.com
 
Hartzler Family Dairy
5454 Cleveland Rd
Wooster, OH 44691
330.345.8190
https://www.hartzlerdairy.com/
 
Cleveland Caramel Corn Co. & More
7541 Pearl Rd.
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130
440.234.2676
https://www.theclecaramelcornco.com/
 
M&M Wintergreens
https://www.wintergreens.com/
 
The Village Herb Shop
49 W Orange St
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440.247.5029
https://villageherbshop.com/
 
Annie’s Signature Sweets
https://www.anniessignaturesweets.com/
 
Saucisson
5324 Fleet Ave
Cleveland, Oh 44105
216-303-9067
https://saucissoncleveland.com/
 
Just Pizzelles
204 W Main St
Cortland, OH 44410
330.638.8707
https://justpizzelles.com/
 
Sunrise Farm
13115 Kinsman Rd
Burton, OH 44021
440.834.1298
https://sunrisefarmgifts.com
 
Hartville Potato Chips
1064 Grant Street
Akron, Ohio 44311
http://hartvillepotatochips.com/
 
The Peanut Shop
203 S Main St
Akron, OH 44308
330.376.7020
https://www.thepeanutshop.com

