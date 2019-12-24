Cavs acquire Dante Exum from Utah, plus two draft picks for Jordan Clarkson

Track Santa with NORAD

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Jordan Clarkson for Dante Exum and two second-round draft picks from the Utah Jazz.

The two draft picks Cleveland will receive are a 2022 second-round pick via San Antonio and a 2023 second-round pick via Golden State.

Exum (6-5, 214) has appeared in 11 games for Utah this season. In five seasons with the Jazz, he averaged 5.7 points and 2.2 assists in 18.7 minutes over 215 career contests (68 starts), and appeared in 17 career playoff games in 2017 and 2018. The Melbourne, Australia native was originally drafted by Utah with the fifth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Clarkson (6-4, 192) was acquired by Cleveland on Feb. 8, 2018 and appeared in 138 games. He departs with averages of 15.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.4 minutes. Clarkson set a Cavaliers record with 1,364 points off the bench during the 2018-19 season – the highest in a single season among reserves in franchise history. He also appeared in 19 postseason contests during the Cavaliers’ 2018 NBA Finals run.

