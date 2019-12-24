Bus driver helps two dogs get home for Christmas



MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WJW) – Two lost dogs will spend Christmas at home, thanks to the kindness of a Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver.

Jamie Grabowski had just finished her route around midnight on December 18.

She saw two dogs running alone, so she stopped her bus and called to them.

“Hey, you two! You need to go home right now,” Jamie can be heard saying in surveillance video from the bus. “C’mon, c’mon inside!”

Jamie let the dogs on the bus and contacted dispatchers to put out a call for help.

They contacted police, who transported them to animal control.

Animal control learned the dogs had gotten out of their yard and their family had been looking for them all night.

The place Jamie spotted the pair was miles from their home.

Jamie said she was happy to help the two “very good boys.”

MCTS Bus Driver Jamie Grabowski got to reunite today with the two pups she found. She also met the dogs' grateful family for the first time! #MCTSExcellence https://t.co/MYavaVvziv pic.twitter.com/XH3G21cxN7 — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) December 23, 2019

The family met Jamie this week to thank her for helping their babies get home.