After calls for changes, city of Cleveland releases goals for West Side Market

CLEVELAND (WJW)– After a series of departures and calls for updates, the city of Cleveland released its list of 2020 goals for the historic West Side Market.

The plan includes capital improvements, online delivery and utilizing the second floor. According to the city, it has already made more than $5.4 million in repairs, like a new parking lot and new boilers, over the past six years.

“As we look forward to 2020, the city of Cleveland does not take lightly its important role as the West Side Market’s owner and operator,” said Darnell Brown, chief operating officer for the city of Cleveland, in a news release on Tuesday. “We are committed to preserving this iconic landmark for future generations and look forward to working with our valued tenants to meet our goals.”

Strategic goals:

Assess online and delivery platforms to fulfill customer orders

Incorporate and respond to the public’s survey responses to expand WSM’s social capacity

Plan for underutilized second floor spaces for new educational, entrepreneurial and social purposes

Diversify tenants and products at the WSM

Expand vision for arcade pavilion to diversify product and develop seating options

Improve relationships with tenants through the tenants board

Strengthen safety and security plans

Improve WSM linkages and accessibility with wayfinding signage

Integrate cost-effective means for vendors and Market to be more environmentally friendly

Collaborate on innovative ways to attract new customers and improve customer retention

Design and complete planned capital improvements

Create an informative customer concierge area for pick-up orders and deliveries

Develop comprehensive WSM programming plan

Create new revenue streams via trademarked merchandise, room rentals, events, etc.

Build a retail incubator program to attract and support new small businesses similar to Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s Neighborhood Transformation Initiative GlenVillage site at E. 105 St. in the Glenville Neighborhood

Earlier this month, Turczyk’s Meats announced it was leaving the market on West 25th Street after 36 years. In October, Kate’s Fish said an employee was shocked by a defective wire.

Ward 3 Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack told FOX 8 that council allocated $2 million for 2020 and an additional $3.5 million for the next two years.

