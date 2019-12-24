Westlake police warn of pickpockets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)-- Westlake is one of the region's most popular destinations for holiday shopping and police are issuing a warning that pickpockets are targeting shoppers in the western suburb.

"They're looking for somebody that's not really paying attention when they're shopping. And a lot of people are distracted, trying to get things done, especially around the holidays," said Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel.

Investigators released surveillance video from cameras inside the Market District store in the Promenade Shopping Center. It shows a woman in a dark baseball cap pull a woman's wallet from her purse, conceal it in a coupon book and then walk away with a male accomplice, who apparently served as her lookout.

Investigators said a short time later, the thieves used the victim's credit cards to make purchases at stores in neighboring Crocker Park.

"They take a wallet and take any cash out of it, and use any credit cards or debit cards. They use them pretty quickly as well because they don't want the victim to notice they're gone and get them canceled," Vogel said.

Westlake police posted the warning about the pickpockets on the department's Facebook page, but some shoppers said they already take precautions.

"I hang onto my purse. I keep my purse right there in front of me, so I never let it out of my sight," said Jeanne Foote, of Lakewood. When asked what she would do if someone tried to grab her purse, Foote told us, “I'd probably scream, yes, scream pretty loud."

Police are hoping that for those shoppers who may have been lulled into a false sense of security, the video of the thieves committing one of their crimes in a busy store is a wake-up call.

"There's criminals everywhere and whether it's here or anywhere else, they're everywhere,” Foote said.

Anyone who can identify the man and woman shown in the surveillance video is asked to call Westlake police at 440-871-3311.