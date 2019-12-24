Track Santa with NORAD

24 hours of ‘A Christmas Story’ starts tonight

Posted 12:35 pm, December 24, 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Even though you can't forget classic lines, like, "You'll shoot your eye out!" who doesn't want to hear them again...for the next 24 hours.

TBS continues its annual holiday tradition of showing the Christmas classic beginning Christmas Eve night.

The movie is celebrating 30 years.

Of course, the story follows the Parkers and a lot of it was filmed in Cleveland.

The famed 'A Christmas Story' House is closed on Christmas Day, but is open nearly every other day of the year.

