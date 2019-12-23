Woman attacked in Maple Heights carjacking

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Maple Heights Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent carjacking.

It happened outside Magic Hair and Beauty on Lee Road at about noon on Thursday.

The 44-year-old victim said she was approached by two male suspects, who demanded her keys. Maple Heights police said one suspect punched her in the face and pushed her to the ground. The second suspect threatened to shoot the woman, but a weapon was not seen.

The pair took off in the woman’s car, which was recovered by Cleveland police on Saturday.

According to Maple Heights police, the suspects were about 16 to 18 years old. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the detective bureau at 216-587-9624.