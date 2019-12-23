Where is Santa? Track his route with NORAD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH POLE (WJW)-- Santa Claus is coming to town!

But when exactly will Jolly Old Saint Nicholas be coming to your home? Thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, you can track his route on Christmas Eve.

Click here for NORAD's Santa Tracker

For more than 60 years, NORAD has been helping good little girls and boys keep up with Santa. It all started in 1955 when a newspaper misprinted the phone number for the North Pole's famous resident. Instead of getting Santa, the kids called a commander for the U.S. Air Force.

Now, it's tradition.

Beginning on Dec, 24 at 2:01 a.m. EST, you can watch Santa make preparations for his flight. NORAD said its "Santa Cams" will stream videos on the website.

Then, at 6 a.m. EST, you can speak to a live phone operator and ask about Santa's whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723), or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.