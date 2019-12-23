Video shows inside the investigation into deadly wrong-way crash on Jennings Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- New video obtained by the I-Team takes you inside the investigation into a recent deadly wrong-way crash. It also gives us a look at the incredible damage in a way we never see.

The crash happened last month on the Jennings Freeway on Cleveland’s west side.

Police body camera video shows what officers saw as they walked around the wreckage moments after the crash.

“I wonder which one was the wrong-way driver?” one officer can be heard saying.

Investigators said the crash left the wrong-way driver in critical condition and killed an innocent man dead.

The video provides a chilling, close-up look at the damage done in an instant. For instance, the front end of the victim’s car is completely smashed and crumpled back toward the windshield with debris scattered all over the highway.

Last month, we showed you video captured by cameras for the Ohio Department of Transportation just before the crash. That video showed an SUV going south in the northbound lanes on the Jennings Freeway. The driver nearly hit other vehicles.

Then, just out of camera view, Cleveland police said that driver collided with another car. Police said the crash killed Jason Shimko, of Lakewood.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said wrong-way crashes make up a very small percentage of crashes overall. But this year, the number of these cases has gone up.

Investigators said the suspected wrong-way driver in this case has spent a lot of time in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Police have been gathering evidence. The I-Team checked the suspect’s driving record, and we found some speeding tickets and a drunk driving conviction. Cleveland police plan to go to a grand jury for criminal charges.

