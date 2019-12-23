LIVE: Search underway for one person in house fire on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are searching for a person who is trapped inside a home that is on fire in Cleveland.
The fire broke out in the 3400 block of Doris Road around 9 a.m.
#CLEFIREONSCENE Morning House Fire on Doris south of Munn in 3rd Battalion (West Park.) One resident transported by @ClevelandEMS. One victim still reported inside house. Crews performing search and rescue. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/cinX8Es4tT
— ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 23, 2019
Cleveland fire say one person has been transported to the hospital.
A search and rescue operation is underway.
41.459187 -81.808932