LIVE: Search underway for one person in house fire on Cleveland’s west side

Posted 9:35 am, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, December 23, 2019

Live Video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are searching for a person who is trapped inside a home that is on fire in Cleveland.

The fire broke out in the 3400 block of Doris Road around 9 a.m.

Cleveland fire say one person has been transported to the hospital.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

