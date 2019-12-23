LIVE: Search underway for one person in house fire on Cleveland’s west side



CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters are searching for a person who is trapped inside a home that is on fire in Cleveland.

The fire broke out in the 3400 block of Doris Road around 9 a.m.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Morning House Fire on Doris south of Munn in 3rd Battalion (West Park.) One resident transported by @ClevelandEMS. One victim still reported inside house. Crews performing search and rescue. Updates to follow… pic.twitter.com/cinX8Es4tT — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 23, 2019

Cleveland fire say one person has been transported to the hospital.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

