× Reward offered for woman wanted in University Heights stabbing, arson

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– There is now a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the recent stabbing in University Heights.

Elvia Ibanez, 37, of Warrensville Heights, is wanted on charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated arson, aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

University Heights police said she held a 23-year-old woman captive at the Huntington Green Apartments on Friday. Ibanez set the place on fire before fleeing the scene, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with numerous lacerations and stab wounds. She is now in stable condition.

University Heights police said Ibanez remains on the loose and Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-932-1800.

Continuing coverage of this story here