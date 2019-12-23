Police use drone to locate chase suspects in Medina County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)-- Two men are behind bars accused of nearly striking an officer with a car, leading police on a chase and crashing the vehicle before hiding in nearby woods. Much of the incident was captured on video.

The two men under arrest are from the Cleveland area, but the pursuit happened in Medina County. This all started with a call of two suspicious-acting people and ended with police using a drone to help round up the suspects.

"Get on the ground, do it now or you'll get bit," Deputy David King can be heard yelling to the suspect from his body worn camera.

Medina County Sheriff's deputies closed in on a suspect who they said took them on a wild chase along Interstate 71, near the town of Burbank at the border of Medina and Wayne counties.

Investigators said around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to the Pilot gas station on state Route 83 for a report of two men acting suspiciously. When deputies arrived, they said the men moved across the street behind several fast food restaurants where they were doing donuts in a field. Dashncam video shows the vehicle pull off as deputies approach. Officials said the vehicle almost struck a deputy and took off.

Deputies headed southbound on I-71, but quickly turnaround to head back to Route 83.

"We've had several calls that the vehicle crashed… Northbound, two males went running up the hill… Evidently that truck hit a car and sent it into the embankment, unknown injuries," a dispatcher can be heard informing deputies.

According to investigators, the two men ran into the woods behind a plaza. Medina County Sheriff's deputies were joined by officers from neighboring jurisdictions and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to search for them.

"I see them back there. I have a visual. We're going back there right now," King said on the video. "Get on your stomach. Hands up now, hands up."

Police found the first suspect in a field.

Deputies put up a heat-sensitive drone to search for the second suspect and within 10 minutes, they guided an army of law enforcement officers in to make the arrest.

David William Jordan, 23, and a 26-year old man were taken into custody. Charges include possession of heroin and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

Both suspects were taken to separate hospitals and treated for minor injuries before they were booked into the Medina County Jail. Police said the second suspect will later be charged through the grand jury.

The sheriff's office said both suspects had multiple outstanding warrants.