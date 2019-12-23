Police seek woman who disappeared after leaving Alabama bar

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (AP) – Police are searching for a missing woman who left an Alabama bar with two strangers and then reportedly texted someone that she might be in trouble.

News outlets quote Birmingham police as saying 29-year-old Paighton Laine Houston was last seen leaving the Tin Roof bar on Friday night.

Sgt. Johnny Williams says it was reported that she willingly left with two men.

Her mother, Charlaine Houston, says the last text her daughter sent after leaving the bar said she didn’t know who she was with and felt she could be in trouble.

Her mom says Houston’s bank account has gone unused and her phone is going straight to voicemail.