Oberlin police pool together for one man’s Christmas miracle

Posted 10:37 am, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, December 23, 2019

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) – Oberlin police were inspired by one man’s persistence.

They say Philip Hughes walks up and down State Route 58 every day, regardless of the weather, to get to work.

Police say he recently got his driver’s license.

Patrol officer Adis Kuduzovic, Chief Ryan Warfield and several other members of the Oberlin Police Department pooled their money together to get Philip a car to help him get to work a little easier.

Philip was given the keys in the last few days.

