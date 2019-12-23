No white Christmas in our forecast; Temps around 50 most of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front drops in overnight. We’ll stay dry, but clouds move in and temperatures tumble. No 50’s in the forecast Christmas Eve, but temperatures remain above average. High in the mid 40’s with clouds around in the morning then a cloud/sun mix in the afternoon.

Here’s your Christmas Eve forecast:

Warm front lifts back in tomorrow evening. Bringing back the 50’s Christmas day. It’s a green Christmas! In order for it to be considered a “White” Christmas there has to be an inch of snow on the ground Christmas Day. Hope Santa brings you sunglasses. Sun glare the only travel problems on Christmas.

40% of the time we see at least ONE INCH OF SNOW between December 24 and 26th! Here are the years with MORE THAN 1″ since 1980. The most even was Christmas 2002

Next round of RAIN showers this weekend… Big changes in the New Year! Look at the end of the FOX 8-Day Forecast.