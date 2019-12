Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) When it comes to your health there are many questions when it comes to sorting out what is real and what is fake.

Dr. Marc Gillinov, cardiac surgeon with the Cleveland Clinic, is putting rumors to rest and setting the facts straight.

Today's question, 'I don't need to be worried about mercury levels in fish?' Is this a myth or fact? Weigh in on the topic in our poll question below.

Find out today on FOX 8 News at 4 p.m.

**More myth or fact answers here**