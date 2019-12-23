Los Angeles church pays off medical debt for nearly 6,000 families

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – A church in Los Angeles is changing lives.

Christian Assembly is paying off $5.3 million in medical debt for nearly 6,000 families, according to one of the church’s pastors.

The church says it worked with a nonprofit to buy the debt from people who earn less than the federal poverty line.

The church says it will also work with credit agencies to help improve the credit of those affected.

The families will receive a letter telling them of the news this week.

