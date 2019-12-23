Judge denies request to reduce bond for local priest arrested on child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A judge has denied a request to reduce the bond of a local priest who was arrested earlier this month on child pornography charges.

Father Robert McWilliams was arrested Dec. 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.

He is facing several charges, including three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

An assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor says there are allegations in Geauga County that the priest posed as a stranger to extort children into sending him nude videos and pictures.

McWilliams, who remains held in the Cuyahoga County jail, has entered not guilty pleas.

His attorneys had asked for his $50,000 bond to be reduced.

The judge cited the nature of the crime and the weight of evidence against McWilliams as two of the reasons the bond would not be reduced.

