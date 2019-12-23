John Mayer debuts catchy Christmas song ‘CVS Bag’

(CNN) — John Mayer might have just released what’s bound to become a holiday classic.

The cheeky song is about the holidays and the one true companion everyone tends to have this time of year — a CVS bag.

Mayer sings: “I fell asleep too early / I woke up at midnight / I was hungry / It was alright, you were there / CVS bag on the table.”

Mayer performed the song in a video on Instagram, and had his own CVS bag.

He then proceeded to show his viewers what’s inside: a bag of chocolate, Q-tips, and an Applebee’s gift card.

“I wrote a song about the trustiest of companions while staying at someone else’s house for the holidays. Please enjoy “CVS Bag,” as performed last night on @currentmood. Happy Holidays!” Mayer captioned the video. “Current Mood” is the Instagram talk show Mayer started last year.

Mayer’s post already has over 600,000 views.