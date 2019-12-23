‘I think Freddie might be overwhelmed’: Questions linger about who will lead the Browns next season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens' future is in question.

Former Browns running back Greg Pruitt gave some insight on why this Browns season is so frustrating on FOX 8 This Morning.

"It was a three year plan, and we're in the second year, but you have to show some progress in the second year to be optimistic...A lot of the fans are concerned about what next year's going to be like."

The Browns lost 31-15 to the Ravens in their last home game of the season Sunday, but it's the continuous mistakes and questionable playcalling that have a team loaded with talent playing poorly.

"We play hard but we don't play smart," Pruitt said.

"You're going to have to make a change if we're going to see a change...I think Freddie might be overwhelmed a little bit," Pruitt told FOX 8 about Kitchens.

"You have to understand what's going on to you to be able to overcome, and I don't think he's able to express that to his team."

The Browns have one final game of the season.

They travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals next Sunday at 1 p.m.

