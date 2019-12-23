× ‘Game of Thrones’ bar crawl coming to Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Winter is coming. Well, technically it’s already here. But a bar crawl celebrating the book and TV show that made that line famous is also coming.

The “Winter Is Coming Charity Bar Crawl” is on Feb. 1 in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. It benefits A Special Wish Foundation, which grants wishes for children receiving care at Cleveland-area children’s hospitals.

“A Game of Thrones bar crawl is a great way for us to interact with the community and a unique way for us to raise funds to grant wishes for kiddos with a life-threatening disease or illness,” said Eileen Lane, executive director of A Special Wish Foundation, Cleveland Chapter.

Participants can choose from “Game of Thrones” houses, including Targaryen, Stark and Greyjoy. It’s the perfect event for people who drink and know things like Tyrion Lannister.

Tickets are $25, and include a sweatshirt and drink specials. Participating bars are the Treehouse, Flying Monkey, Hi and Dry, the South Side, Coda and Crust.

Last year, A Special Wish hosted a bar crawl based on “The Office.” It sold out quickly.

