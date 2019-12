HERNANDO COUNTY, Florida (WJW) – The world was a very different place in 1912.

Gracie Mae was born on December 23 of that year, so she has seen a lot!

Now in 2019, she is celebrating 107 years. Monday is her birthday.

According to 11 Alive, Gracie Mae is the mother of 12 children.

She is the grandmother of a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy in Florida.