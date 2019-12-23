× Dozens displaces by Warrensville Heights apartment fire

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A firefighter was injured and families were displaced by a fire at an apartment building in Warrensville Heights.

The Warrensville Heights Fire Department was called to Granada Gardens on Clarkwood Parkway at about 10 p.m. Saturday for a fire on the sixth floor. Ten neighboring agencies also responded to help battle the blaze.

A Highland Hills firefighter suffered a minor injury, and was treated and released.

The fire department said 40 units were affected and eight families were forced from their homes. The Northeast Ohio Region of the American Red Cross said it assisted 89 individuals.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.