December 23, 2019: Holiday Adventures RT

Posted 11:00 am, December 23, 2019, by

Spring Mist Farms
691 Pearl Road, Brunswick
330.225.365
www.SpringMistFarms.com
 
Historic Kirtland Nativity Exhibit
7800 Kirtland-Chardon Road, Kirtland
440.256.9805
www.Facebook.com/KirtlandChristmas
Runs through January 6, 2020
 
Glow at the Cleveland Botanical Garden
11030 East Boulevard, Cleveland
216.721.1600
www.CBGarden.org/Event/Glow
Runs through January 4, 2020
 
Prims and Proper Antique Boutique
100 West Main, LaGrange
440.935.5854
www.Facebook.com/PrimsAndProperAntiqueBoutique
 
Boyert’s Greenhouse & Farm Christmas Gift Shoppe
7171 Wooster Pike, Medina
330.725.3509
www.Boyerts.com
 
Magic of Lights
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds
www.MagicOfLights.com
Runs through January 4, 2020
 
Hartville Hardware
1315 Edison Street NW, Hartville
330.877.3631
www.HartvilleHardware.com
 
Castle Noel
260 S Court Street, Medina
330.721.6635
www.CastleNoel.com
 
Candy Land Gone to the Birds
Penitentiary Glen Reservation
8668 Kirtland- Chardon Road, Kirtland
www.LakeMetroParks.com
Runs through January 1, 2020
 
Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience
Tower City Center
230 W Huron Road #7294, Cleveland
855.675.7464
www.MrKringle.com
Runs through December 24th, 2019
 
Puritas Nursery Holiday Trains
19201 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland
216.267.5350
www.PuritasNursery.com

