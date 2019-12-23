× December 23, 2019: Holiday Adventures RT

Spring Mist Farms

691 Pearl Road, Brunswick

330.225.365

www.SpringMistFarms.com



Historic Kirtland Nativity Exhibit

7800 Kirtland-Chardon Road, Kirtland

440.256.9805

www.Facebook.com/KirtlandChristmas

Runs through January 6, 2020



Glow at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

11030 East Boulevard, Cleveland

216.721.1600

www.CBGarden.org/Event/Glow

Runs through January 4, 2020



Prims and Proper Antique Boutique

100 West Main, LaGrange

440.935.5854

www.Facebook.com/PrimsAndProperAntiqueBoutique



Boyert’s Greenhouse & Farm Christmas Gift Shoppe

7171 Wooster Pike, Medina

330.725.3509

www.Boyerts.com



Magic of Lights

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

www.MagicOfLights.com

Runs through January 4, 2020



Hartville Hardware

1315 Edison Street NW, Hartville

330.877.3631

www.HartvilleHardware.com



Castle Noel

260 S Court Street, Medina

330.721.6635

www.CastleNoel.com



Candy Land Gone to the Birds

Penitentiary Glen Reservation

8668 Kirtland- Chardon Road, Kirtland

www.LakeMetroParks.com

Runs through January 1, 2020



Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience

Tower City Center

230 W Huron Road #7294, Cleveland

855.675.7464

www.MrKringle.com

Runs through December 24th, 2019



Puritas Nursery Holiday Trains

19201 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland

216.267.5350

www.PuritasNursery.com