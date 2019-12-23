Cleveland police: One dead after men in ski masks forced their way into home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are looking for several suspects after a home invasion and shooting at a home in the 12400 block of Auburndale Ave.

It happened Sunday around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, several men in ski masks forced their way into the home and shot two people.

A 39-year-old man was killed by a gunshot to the head and chest.

A second victim was shot multiple times in the legs. He remains hospitalized.

The victims have not been identified.

Cleveland's homicide unit is investigating.

