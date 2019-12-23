Cavs trade Jordan Clarkson to Jazz, reports say

Posted 7:09 pm, December 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26PM, December 23, 2019

Jordan Clarkson #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles downcourt during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Cavaliers 110-88. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Cavaliers traded guard Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

The Cavs will receive point guard Dante Exum, along with two future second-round draft picks. Exum has played in 11 games this season and averaged 2.2 points.

Cleveland acquired Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye in 2018.

Clarkson is averaging 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

