Cause of fatal Parma Heights house explosion remains under investigation

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The cause of a house explosion in Parma Heights over the weekend remains under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the home on Mallo Place at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Several area fire departments rushed to the scene.

“It just exploded. It’s all over the place. It’s on fire,” one man told 911 dispatchers. “I can’t believe it. It’s burning bad. It’s burning really bad.”

Parma Heights police said one person was found dead inside the house, but has not been identified.

The cause and origin of the blast is still undetermined. The Division of State Marshall is assisting in the investigation.

