Browns final game of the season versus Bengals will air on FOX 8

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more from former Brown Greg Pruitt's take on what the Browns need to change.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) - The final Cleveland Browns game of the season will air Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX 8.

The Browns (6-9) play the Cincinnati Bengals (1-14) to close out the year.

The Bengals have already claimed the top pick in next year's draft.

Cincinnati will end the season with the year's worst record, even if they beat the Browns Sunday.

There's speculation the Bengals might pick Heisman winner Joe Burrow of LSU.

